Frank Yallop named head coach of Monterey Bay FC

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey Bay FC has named current Sporting Director, Frank Yallop, as head coach for its 2022 inaugural season.

Yallop will work alongside fellow San Jose Earthquakes alum, Ramiro Corrales, as the first head coach and assistant coaching tandem for Monterey Bay FC.

“I’ve been honored to be a part of some incredible clubs and win at the highest levels, but few of these experiences compare to what we are building in the Monterey region,” said Yallop. “The passion this community has for the world’s game is inspiring and humbling."

Yallop spent 40 years in pro soccer as a player and coach at all levels, including stints in England with Ipswich Town in the Premier League and later in Major League Soccer with the Tampa Bay Mutiny.

His coaching tenure included time with the San Jose Earthquakes from 2001 to 2003 where he led the Quakes to two MLS Cup titles.

"I commit to build, and coach, a roster that reflects the community and its values, and hope to win their respect based both on our hard work and commitment to win a championship," said Yallop.

Yallop and his assistant coach, Corrales, worked together during their tenures at San Jose Earthquakes, including winning the 2001 and 2003 MLS Cup titles under Yallop’s coaching and Corrales’s leadership on the pitch.

Monterey Bay FC says they're still a long time away from picking the shield and colors the team will be sporting when they first hit the pitch in 2022. Recruitment efforts, meanwhile, are also ongoing.