Central Coast 2021 New Year’s babies

Top Stories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Some Central Coast parents are ringing in the new year by welcoming newborns to their family.

CHOMP announced they helped welcome one of the first newborns of 2021 at around 4:40 a.m. on New Years Day.

It was around that time Stephanie and Shawn Sanders welcomed baby boy Kaiden Kal-El Sanders to the family.

If you haven't guessed, the newborn's name has a mix of references from comics and movies. Kal-El is the most obvious if you're a fan of Superman while Kaiden has a little nod to the hit Netflix series, Cobra Kai.

“We were home watching Netflix, watching ‘Cobra Kai,’ and Kai popped into my head,” Shawn said. The name then morphed into Kaiden. “We liked the ring of it.”

The parents acknowledged the uncertainty of having a kid during a pandemic, especially with Shawn being a registered nurse at CHOMP. But even with the "crazy" year, as the Sanders family says, the day holds a lot of meaning as to what the rest of the year and even their lives will hold with baby Kaiden.

“The worry was always there with my wife pregnant and me understanding the uncertainty of this pandemic," said Shawn. "It’s a good feeling to know he’s healthy and my wife is healthy.”

Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare are working on details regarding the first newborn at their facility. Meanwhile Dominican Hospital says on last check multiple moms were in labor at their facility as they attempt to welcome more of 2021's newborns on the Central Coast.