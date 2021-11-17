Salinas City Council addresses pedestrian and bicyclist safety concerns in the town hall

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Over the past few months, there have been several reports of car accidents involving both pedestrians and bicyclists. Tonight, two city councilmen will hold a pedestrian and bicycle town hall to address safety concerns and brief the public on important safety measures in place.

Read more: Salinas Police Department host town hall over pedestrian and bicycle safety after several incident reports

This meeting follows a series of accidents reported in the city involving several pedestrians and bicyclists.

Salinas PD reports multiple pedestrians were run over

A 13-year-old and a 60-year-old were run over in two separate incidents earlier this month. Just last week someone was hit by a car on Laurel Drive.

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Salinas on Laurel Drive

KION’s Erika Bratten will be at that town hall to hear more from City Council Member Tony Barrera and Steve McShane and future plans to protect those who walk and ride around the city.