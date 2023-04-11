Final farewell for victims found deceased in Moss Landing lagoon

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Dozens of people brought flowers to say their last goodbye to Florencia Ramirez and Edgar Espinoza.

They both passed away back in March after being found in the Moss Landing Lagoon days apart from each other.

The mother of Florencia, and Edgar's grandmother, Luciana Urbano, wanted to express her gratitude to all the people who have shown her a ton of support during this challenging time.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us during this difficult time, and that gave us strength," said Urbano.

The service consisted of praying a rosary and having a mass. People like Alicia Delena, who heard about the deaths on the news, decided to do something to help the family.

"I went to donate them some money, and I've been visiting the family because they're really going through it," said Delena.

The bodies of Florencia and Edgar will be sent to Oaxaca, Mexico, tomorrow from San Jose Mineta Airport and will be buried there.

Alicia said that now more than ever, the family needs more support.

"I ask anybody that can help, to please donate money to the family, to help the mother during this challenging time," said Delena.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Department said there isn't any new updates on the case.