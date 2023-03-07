Big Sur businesses preparing for the upcoming storm

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County notified people along the Big Sur coast that they might be stuck at home once again in anticipation of a storm coming later this week.

The latest notice of a possible shutdown along the Big Sur coast isn't a surprise to Kirk Gafill, who is the General Manager and one of the owners of Nepenthe in Big Sur. Especially as the area has already seen its fair share of rain since the start of the year.

"Well, that's normal for us, in any kind of winter experience, especially when we had the impacts we had earlier." said Gafill.

When these weather events happen, Gafill says that he tries to always be prepared and stock up important supplies.

"Fuel supplies are really important," said Gafill. "We have plenty of that and water, we have a lot of water sources."

Gafill said, that there is a decrease in customers when it rains -- as opposed to when its sunny outside. He also added that last year his business was doing great compared to this year because of the weather events.

Monterey County said it's concerned about rivers in the county and the possibility of them reaching the action stage. That is why, Big Sur Community Emergency Response Team officials, want to remind people to not forget to stock up.

"Others might think, oh gosh, here we go again! I think it's a good reminder for people to do that, to stock up, just in case." said, Martha Karstens, who works for the Big Sur Community Emergency Response Team.

Monterey County Officials want to remind people who have not done so to sign up for "Alert Monterey County", a free service that pushes emergency information to subscribers as soon as it becomes available.