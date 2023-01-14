Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:16 AM

Weather-related power outages return as Central Coast recovers from last storm

mgnonline

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Thousands of people are without power on the Central Coast as more weather-related issues pop up thanks to storms sweeping through early Saturday morning.

Over 6,500 people are without power on the Monterey Peninsula, including parts of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pacific Grove, Monterey and Pebble Beach.

PG&E is citing "weather" as why people are also out of power along Castroville Blvd east of Moss Landing.

The Santa Cruz Mountains are checking in with widespread power outages across Felton, Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and the northwestern edge of Wilder Ranch State Park. Some of which have to do with equipment issues according to PG&E.

The Capitola Wharf is without power and it could be for another two days according to PG&E. That outages is impacting just over 1,000 customers.

Almost 1,500 people are in the dark along La Selva and Manresa beaches. That outage also extends to some neighborhoods along Highway 1 up to Freedom Blvd.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content