today at 11:58 AM
Published 2:32 AM

Woman arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter in late night Salinas crash

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are investigating what they described as a "serious crash" where at least one person died Wednesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Larkin and Victor Street, which is close to Laurelwood Elementary School.

Angela Kay Dyer, 48, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and recklessly driving on the highway. Her bail is set at $200,000, per Monterey County Jail.

The Salinas City Firefighters Association said two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash.

An occupant in one of the vehicles was trapped inside the car. He died of his injuries, according to the Salinas City Firefighters Association.

No identifying information on the victim has been provided at this time as police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

