Newsom appoints Elizabeth “Betsy” Dirks to San Benito County District 1 Supervisor

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Elizabeth "Betsy" Dirks to represent District 1 for San Benito County.

Dirks takes over after the previous supervisor, Mark Medina, stepped down back in May.

"Betsy" has been an Independent Education consultant since 2005 and was a teacher at Christopher High School from 2020 to 2021 before teaching at Gilroy High School from 2001 to 2005.

She will now represent San Benito County from the Hollister airport north to the San Benito County/Santa Clara County line.

Dirks will also represent San Benito County from east of Pinnacles National Park Highway to the San Benito County line.