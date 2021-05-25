San Benito County supervisor steps down from position

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County District 1 Supervisor Mark Medina announced during a meeting Tuesday morning that he will be stepping down from his position early next month.

He said he will be moving to Florida, closer to his wife's mother, for a job opportunity that he could not get anywhere else, though he did not say what the new job will be.

Medina said in the meeting that there is more that he wishes the board could have done, including with traffic and roadways, but says he is proud of the work they have done on the board.

During the meeting, one of the other supervisors suggested discussing how to go about finding Medina's replacement as soon as possible.