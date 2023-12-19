Salinas Fire Department revives historic fire engine

City of Salinas

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV) - The City of Salinas announced the Salinas Fire Department has revived a 1917 American La France fire engine. This is in collaboration with the Horseless Carriage Club of America, Salinas Valley Chapter.

According to city officials, the restoration project started on December 6, 2022. City leaders say the project represents a collaborative community effort driven by the expertise and commitment of key individuals and businesses.

Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig talked about the restored fire truck and thanking all those involved.

“We are incredibly grateful for the work of the Horseless Carriage Club of America and all the volunteers involved in this project," Craig said. "It’s not often you find residents willing to dedicate a year of their lives to volunteering for the city. As a result, the 1917 engine stands as both a testament to Salinas Fire’s history, but also the heart and commitment to our community.”

Salinas Fire Chief Sam Klemek also talked about the importance of restoring the over 100 year old truck.

"This engine is a part of Salinas’s firefighting legacy," Klemek said. "We are thrilled to have it running in time for our 150th anniversary. It is a great piece of history that we are humbled and honored to have operational. We are grateful beyond words to the group that took on the project and to the businesses that helped the team bring this dream to reality.”

On top of the Horseless Carriage Club of America, the City of Salinas and Salinas Fire Department also thanked these other organizations in their part in restoring the fire truck:

Elmer’s Auto Parts

Valley Fabrication

LS Auto Electric

Henningsen Machine Shop

AA Glass Shop

Salinas Radiator

Jim Skillicorn

Steven Hughes

Wayne Earnest

Gary Petersen

Fred Wilkinson

Matt Gaucher

Jason Tracy

The 1917 American La France engine will be used for parades and static displays.