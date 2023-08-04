Six injured, one child life flighted after head-on crash in Salinas

The CHP is investigating a head-on crash at Rogge Lane in Salinas. It happened at around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

CHP said an Acura and another car crashed into each other. A total of six people were involved, including one adult and four children in the Acura (ranging from ages 14 to potentially 7 for children).

CHP says the youngest child was life flighted to Santa Clara, their condition is unknown but is expected to survive. Both adult drivers from Salinas were taken to Natividad Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries but are expected to be okay.

The other children were taken to a local hospital but are expected to be okay.

DUI is not suspected, said CHP.

Rogge Lane from Jade Lane to Natividad Road was closed for a few hours while crews investigated and cleaned up.