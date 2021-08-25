Local cheesecake shop trying to raise funds to stay open

Local News

A locally family-owned specialty cheesecake shop, in Marina, may soon be closing its doors. Cheesecake Dreamations has been in business since 2014, but was hard hit amid the COVID pandemic. Now Owner/ Baker Melissa Yeater has started a GoFundMe hoping to raise enough funds before September 1st.

KION’s Erika Bratten visits Cheesecake Dreamations to hear more about the struggles the business is trying to overcome and what the next step will be if evicted. That story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.