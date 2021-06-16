Heat impacts on the Central Coast farms and farmworkers

Local News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) With toasty temperatures expected, a heat advisory goes into effect for everyone outside the coast, with an upgrade to an excessive heat warning on Thursday for many inland spots.

The Central Coast has miles of thriving farm fields and thousands of agricultural workers in the heat waves path. Hot temperatures can prove dangerous, causing stress on the both the body and crops.

KION's Erika Bratten talks with a local farmer to see if the sweltering temperatures will have a negative impact on food production, and how they're keeping valuable workers safe. That story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.