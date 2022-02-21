Salinas Police: felon, active gang member found with illegal guns and drugs

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- There are fewer guns and drugs on the streets after Salinas Police Department says it arrested a felon and active gang member.

Over the weekend, Salinas Police served a search warrant in Castroville where they say they found a 26-year-old with two illegal handguns, meth, and fentanyl laced hydrocodone pills.

The suspect has been booked into jail on multiple weapons and narcotics for sales charges.

"The only new thing with this VSTF search warrant was that @sniffer_oakley let, the new young gun in town, K9 Ronin show the world that we have 2 super [noses] in town now," Salinas Police said on a Facebook post.

K9 Ronin is the newest member of the department's K9 unit. He was officially introduced as a member of the patrol division in January.