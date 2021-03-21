Weapons, drugs seized in Hollister

Crime

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Police Department seized a loaded handgun and cocaine Saturday night.

The Hollister Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fourth Street around 8:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained several suspects. Officers then confiscated a loaded .40 caliber handgun from the center console of a car on scene. A further search of the vehicle also yielded cocaine.

The Hollister Police Department says it will continue to follow up on this case in the coming days.