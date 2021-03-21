Skip to Content
Weapons, drugs seized in Hollister

HOLLISTER GUN SEIZURE
Hollister Police Department
.40 caliber handgun seized by the Hollister Police Department.

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Police Department seized a loaded handgun and cocaine Saturday night.

The Hollister Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fourth Street around 8:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained several suspects. Officers then confiscated a loaded .40 caliber handgun from the center console of a car on scene. A further search of the vehicle also yielded cocaine.

The Hollister Police Department says it will continue to follow up on this case in the coming days.

