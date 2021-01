Crime

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department is asking people to be on the look out for a man who was caught on camera stealing packages from porches.

The man was pictured wearing a brightly colored security vest and carrying a trash bag. Police believe that he is posing as a garbage collector in order to avoid suspicion.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Marina Police Department at (831) 384-7575.