Feds: Ohio man plotted visit to Texas to kill George W. Bush

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say an Iraqi man living in Ohio has been arrested on a charge of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush. A criminal complaint alleges that Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab planned to bring other Iraqis into the U.S. illegally and that he traveled to Texas in February to take video recordings of the front entrance gate of Bush’s Dallas neighborhood. Shihab was arrested Tuesday and at a brief hearing in federal court in Columbus was ordered held without bond. A public defender declined to comment. The government says Shihab entered the U.S. in 2020 from Iraq and applied for asylum.