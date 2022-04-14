Concerned scientists probe sea urchin deaths in Caribbean

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Sea urchins are dying across the Caribbean at a pace scientists say could rival a mass die-off that last occurred in 1983. That’s alarming many who warn the trend could further decimate already frail coral reefs in the region. Dive shops first began reporting the deaths in February, perplexing scientists and worrying government officials. They are receiving a growing number of reports about dying sea urchins from islands including Antigua, St. Lucia, Dominica, Jamaica, St. Vincent, Saba and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as Cozumel in Mexico.