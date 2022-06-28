Kosovars fume at new delay in accessing EU visa-free travel

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s delay in allowing visa-free travel for the people of Kosovo has spread dismay and resentment in the continent’s newest state, and one Pristina businessman has retaliated by hitting EU officials where it hurts — the stomach. Mama’s restaurant owner Shpetim Pevqeli, 50, who has catered for more than a decade to employees at the EU’s rule of law mission headquarters across the road, has put up a sign reading: “Protest, no entry, for EU citizens without visa.” While that may seem no more than a stunt, frustration among Kosovars over the delay in getting into the 27-nation bloc’s so-called Schengen visa-free travel area is real.