Education groups short on signatures in tax-cut referendum

PHOENIX (AP) — Education advocates did not collect enough valid signatures to give voters a chance to repeal a new state law exempting some business owners from a tax increase on the wealthy to boost school funding. A lawyer for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced the shortfall during a court hearing on Friday. The measure is one of two tax cut bills signed this year by Gov. Doug Ducey that school-funding advocates are trying to refer to the 2022 ballot. The failure to collect enough signatures is not likely to matter much, however, because the Arizona Supreme Court has signaled that the entire tax increase is likely to be struck down.