Man dies after vehicle goes over Grand Canyon’s western rim

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after driving a vehicle over the western rim of the Grand Canyon in an apparent suicide. Details were sketchy and the name, age and hometown of the man wasn’t immediately available Wednesday. The director of marketing for Grand Canyon Resort Lea Cooper, says the man was the only person in the vehicle and the act appeared to be intentional. Grand Canyon West is home to the Hualapai Tribe and the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge with a glass walkway at Eagle Point near the Colorado River. Officials with Grand Canyon West say they are fully cooperating with authorities on an investigation of the incident and recovery of the body and vehicle.