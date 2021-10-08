No. 22 Arizona State powers past Stanford for 28-10 win

AP Arizona

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Deandre Pierce scored a 27-yard touchdown on a lateral off an interception and No. 22 Arizona State rode its explosive run game to a 28-10 win over Stanford. The Sun Devils exploited one of the nation’s worst run defenses, racking up 255 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Jayden Daniels provided the balance, throwing for 175 yards and running for 76 more, including a 51-yard touchdown. Stanford had no answer for Arizona State’s run game and became one dimensional offensively after falling behind, limited to 9 yards rushing on 20 carries.