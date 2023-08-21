Law enforcement agencies dealt with hundreds of traffic violations during Car Week

Monterey, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Car Week is over and it was a busy week for multiple central coast law enforcement agencies, including the CHP.

If you were anywhere in the peninsula over the weekend, you probably saw a lot of exotic cars being driven on the streets.

Thousands of people came to the central coast for Monterey car week, meaning more agencies on patrol along the Monterey Peninsula.

The California Highway Patrol in Monterey made over 100 speeding citations were made, 23 arrests for DUI and reckless driving, and 24 vehicles were towed.

CHP Monterey shared photos of some of the traffic stops they made.

Some of the stops they made for speeding involved cars traveling over 100 miles an hour.

Here's what other agencies were dealing with during car week:

The Monterey Police Department made 211 traffic stops,135 traffic citations, 8 towed vehicles, 10 arrests were made, and they reported the fastest speed in the tunnel was 94 mph.

Seaside Police made 60 traffic stops,13 arrests,17 citations, and 4 vehicles towed.