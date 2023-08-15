Law enforcement agencies adding more patrol ahead of car week

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - Pack your patience, car week is here. Cars are rolling into Monterey for car week. With more cars on the road, comes more patrol.

"We have increased staffing every day throughout the week. And as we get to the height of car week, we'll have three times the amount of officers that are normally attending," said Lieutenant Jake Pinkas, with the Monterey Police Department.

This week long event comes with a lot of safety enforcements.

The Monterey Police Department says last year it made 227 traffic stops,149 traffic citations,

and 10 arrests.

Violations aren't cheap, with some going up to $260 for parking or driving in unpermitted areas.



"We do see DUI's, but that's a pretty common one, I would say during car week, the more the bigger increases we see is speeding exhibition of speed and racing," said Pinkas.



The California Highway Patrol saying this is one of the busiest weeks.



"Not only is it the end of summer, we also have our tourists that are still in the area. And now in addition to that, we have car week enthusiasts that are here as well," said Jessica Madueno, Public Information Officer for CHP Monterey County

Agencies from across Monterey County like King City, Hollister, and Santa Cruz will be helping as well.

"We're deploying additional officers out there to provide more traffic enforcement that's needed. But we do want to emphasize that we have a zero tolerance to the reckless driving that can come in addition to the traffic that's already here," said Madueno.



On Tuesday, Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff is happening here in Pacific Grove.

there are over 60 classic cars on display.



