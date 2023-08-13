A schedule of events for Car Week 2023

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Car enthusiasts have descended on the Central Coast for Car Week 2023.

The week started on Friday with the car show on Alvarado Street in Monterey. The Monterey Pre-Reunion kicked off on Saturday as hundreds of race cars will be getting valuable track time at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca.

The County of Monterey created an interactive map that will have a list of events taking place and how that will impact traffic on the Peninsula. You can view that map here.

You can also text CARWEEK to 888777 to get traffic information around car week.

List of Events

Monday August 14

The Porsche Monterey Classic- Porcshe Monterey will be hosting their The Porsche Monterey Classic which is an exclusive Porsche event highlighting Classic Porsches while enjoying music, whiskey, wine and hors d’oeuvres.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Porsche Monterey on 1781 Del Monte Boulevard in Seaside.

Automobilia Monterey Expo- Car fanatics can check out vintage scale model cars, signs, books and more. The event runs until Thursday Aug. 16 and will be held at the Embassy Suites in Seaside. There is an admission fee and the event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday August 15

Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff- There will be over 60 classic sports cars and vintage vehicles on display for community members to see on Lighthouse Avenue in Pacific Grove. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free.

Wednesday August 16

Little Car Show- A Pacific Grove tradition returns with the Little Car Show. Micro, mini, arcane and electric vehicles that have 1,601cc displacement engines will be on display in Downtown Pacific Grove. This event will start at noon and run until 5 p.m.

Motolux- Over 3000 VIP guests will get to see vintage race cars, motorcycles and aircraft will be on display at the Monterey Jet Center. An auction will also take place during the event which runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be food, drinks and live music.

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic- Classic Cars traveling from Kirkland, WA will be arriving as they will be on display for the Concours d'Elegance. They are expected to arrive around 3 p.m.