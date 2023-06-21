Tourists near and far head to Monterey for the first day of Summer

MONTEREY, Calif (KION) - The first day of summer is upon us. This time of year typically brings in more tourism.

Although Monterey had a cooler kick off the Summer, people visiting far and near today chose to spend the first day of summer in Monterey.

For some, it was an easy choice! One woman on the wharf says she's traveling from Texas, which is going through an intense heat wave right now, with temperatures there in the mid-90s to even over 100 degrees for weeks.

So being in Monterey is definitely a huge difference compared to what she's seeing there.

"Oh yeah, we come here a lot because we used to live in Sacramento and it's like our favorite place to come visit in the area. It's great atmosphere people really friendly and if you come I definitely insist you try the old fisherman's grotto," said Jennifer Chambers visiting from Texas.

"I work up in Carmel it's busy there I get tourists every day and I'm coming from Texas to Florida. They're coming from today from Louisiana," Ronald Lesnick, a Monterey Resident.

Ronald says he fishes on the wharf often and notices more people are coming by as the days are getting warmer.

