King City’s downtown revitalization began its first steps toward attracting tourists

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- “I've seen the stores come and I've seen them go. It's a hard place, I think, to hold a business," said a 45-year resident of King City Ana Greenberg.

That could soon be changing as King City leaders roll out a plan they hope will attract more people to the downtown area. A new phase of their downtown revitalization will bring new streetlighting, expanding sidewalks, and much more.

“It's just it's really making our town stand out amongst the rest,” Owner of Hestia Cofee, Sierra Stamps said.

Sierra Stamps is the owner of Hestia Coffee in Downtown King City. She’s excited about the city’s plans to revamp downtown.

"We got a ton of travelers in into the coffee shop throughout the week, especially in the summertime, said Stamps "And they're always commenting on how cute the town is. So I think just helping that ramp up even more is just going to make it more of a better destination for them to like get their coffee and, you know, continue their travels.”

City Manager Steve Adams says the project’s main goal is “to attract more visitors to the downtown, which in turn will hopefully attract new businesses and jobs which is important for the economy.”

“We have a really cool downtown, a lot of historical buildings, but over the years it had become really blighted and run down," said Adams.

Ana Greenberg has lived in Greenfield for 45 years and she’s noticing the changes.

“With all the improvements and everything that they're doing now, I believe there'll be more people that want to stay," said

“Most importantly, through the beautification efforts, to make the downtown an area that the community is really proud of.”

We checked the streetscapes phase of the project costs about four and a half million dollars and has been funded through four different grants.