King City’s downtown revitalization project starts Monday, Dutch Bros. building permit approved

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Beginning Monday the Downtown Streetscape Project is set to begin at the Broadway intersections of Vanderhurst Avenue and 2nd Street.

"It will expand the corner bulbouts, redesign the medians, and add decorative crosswalks on Broadway Street from Second Street to Russ Street," said the city. Between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, construction will be taking place.

In the future the San Lorenzo Avenue intersection will be added once more funding is secured, said the city. The improvements to this area include new landscaping, benches, planters, trees, public art, trash and recycling receptacles, and bike racks.

While construction is happening each intersection will be closed to vehicles. Broadway Street will allow traffic only and have U-turns at the beginning of each intersection.

Detours will be put in for large trucks and commuting vehicles. Parking will still be available on Broadway Street to allow customer access to local businesses.

City Manager of King City Steven Adams says that this is all part of the downtown revitalization. In the future, there will be a downtown plaza area to attract acts and other businesses such as eating establishments and bars.

The heart of a city is in the downtown area explained Adams. He hopes to attract tourists with these renovations, but also says that he wants to give residents something to be proud of.

King City added that a permit was approved for a Dutch Bros. Coffee location on Broadway Street next to the Denny's just off Highway 101.