Salinas one of 11 new jurisdictions to receive Prohousing designation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that 11 new jurisdictions were designated as Prohousing communities for accelerating housing production.

Emeryville, Fresno, Needles, Rancho Cordova, Redwood City, Riverside, Salinas, Stockton, and Ukiah, and the counties of San Diego and Yuba will now be eligible for funding incentives and additional resources through the state grant programs. 22 California communities are now designated as Prohousing.

“Remarkably, in just a few weeks since our last announcement, the number of Prohousing Designations has doubled, a testament to the growing number of communities taking responsibility and committing to building their fair share of housing," said Governor Newsom. "Instead of making excuses, these jurisdictions are rising to the challenge, making difficult choices and ensuring that Californians have access to needed housing.”

Cities and counties earning the Prohousing Designation get incentives like additional points or other preferences in scoring competitive funding programs given by California’s Housing and Community Development Agency, awarding them an advantage over other jurisdictions. Salinas is also eligible for Prohousing Incentive Pilot Program, which helps with additional funding to speed up affordable housing production.

To earn the designation, cities and counties have to show they are promoting climate-smart housing development by enacting Prohousing policies, such s streamlining multifamily housing projects, up-zoning in places near jobs and transit to reduce emissions and created more affordable housing in areas that have historically or currently exclude people of color and people with lower incomes.

“These 11 jurisdictions join 11 others in committing to create the right mix of housing near jobs, transit, health care, and key amenities to build strong, thriving communities,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “We are proud to work with these jurisdictions to create a healthy housing market that offers stability and opportunity to help teachers, mechanics, home health aides and many others find a place to live within a reasonable distance from their jobs and improve their quality of life.”