Trending Upward

High pressure builds in for most of the work week. The initially cool air mass will slowly warm, with temperatures peaking on Thursday. Then, a trough of low pressure will dig down the coast. Temperatures will cool initially and then as the cold core moves over late Friday into Saturday, we’ll likely see some showers in the region. Rainfall amounts should remain light.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with increasing high clouds later in the day. Slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies, winds calm. Another round of cool lows, though slightly warmer from previous mornings, with 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost for interior valleys.



Wednesday: Mostly clear and cool in the morning, then mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon with widespread 60s for highs. Some inland sites may approach 70ºF.



Extended: Temperatures peak on Thursday roughly 4-7ºF above normal, then begin to cool with increasing clouds and winds Friday. Showers will be possible on Saturday as a weather system passes by .





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.