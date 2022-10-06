Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bird Flu is making its way through the United States, with three cases already detected in Santa Cruz County.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium said it's taking preventative measures to ensure none of its feathered friends catch the virus. The Sandy Shore Aviary walkthrough will be temporarily closed to the public.

The birds will still be displayed, but foot traffic will not be allowed. Guests can still see the birds through the glass windows and through the Aviary Cam.

"The Sandy Shore Aviary is the only bird habitat guests walk through which could expose our resident birds to HPAI from residue on their shoes or clothes," Senior Manager of Media Relations Emerson Brown said, "We have increased biosecurity protocols in all other bird exhibits and have discontinued bringing the penguins out for walks, animal encounters, etc."

There is no estimated time the aviary will be closed. Veterinary Services is monitoring the situation, and the aquarium will reopen the aviary as soon as it’s safe for the birds.