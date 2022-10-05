Bird flu detected in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County announced they have detected positive cases of avian influenza in three wild birds in the county.

"While this particular strain of the virus poses minimal risk to humans, out of an abundance of caution, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency is warning residents of the potential risk of handling or coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird," said the county.

Bird flu is transmitted through saliva droplets and feces and occurs commonly in wild migratory waterfowl and birds of prey.

Signs of infection in birfs includes:

Confusion or lack of coordination

Diarrehea

Coughing and sneezing are also common ailments

“It is best practice to never touch or handle birds who are deceased or exhibit signs of distress or illness,” said Dr. Gail Newel, Santa Cruz County Health Officer. “While severe cases of bird flu are possible in humans, we rarely see symptoms develop beyond those of the common cold.”

Symptoms for humans include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, conjunctivitis, headaches, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, or diarrhea. If you develop symptoms withing 10-days of exposure to an infected animal, you should call your health-care provider.