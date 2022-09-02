Monterey County Fair is back in full swing

MONTEREY, Calif . (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Fair is in full swing!!

Everything from rides, booths, food vendors and more are there to choose from. The fair not only provides entertainment but also gives back to the community.

People like Janessa Correa are looking to contribute.

“It feels good because like..we help our seniors,” Correa said. “So when they come back, we’ll have that money saved for them when they’re alumni.”

The Monterey County Fair looks to not only help the community around itself but also looks to help organizations looking to help people inside the community themselves.

Organizations like the 4-H program are looking to help children reach their potential and help them develop different skills. Leader of the King City Rural section, Carla Ackerman, explains.

“Those things they’re doing right here. Talking to people, interacting with people, sharing what 4-H has done for them is actually what's going to help them further along.”

Other vendors throughout the fair are looking to help contribute to schools and non-profit organizations.

With the amount of revenue the fair brings in annually, that goal for organizations like 4-H is something they can easily achieve. CEO of The Monterey County Fair Kelley Violini explains how she knows.

“The last economic impact study we did, it had a $10 million layover to everything from sales tax to hiring.”

The Monterey County Fair runs until September 5th.