Monterey County Fair returns in style

MONTEREY, Calif. - (KION-TV): A Labor Day tradition returns to the Monterey County Fairgrounds with the Monterey County Fair this weekend.

The fair starts on Thursday and will run through Labor Day. There is plenty of entertainment, activities, and many carnival rides for the family to enjoy.

Tickets start at $13 for adults, $7 for children from ages 6-12, children who are five years and younger are free, and seniors who are 62 and over are $11.

Parking is available at two locations. It will be $20 at Monterey Pines Golf Course from Thursday thru Sunday. Monterey Peninsula College will also have fair parking and charge $15 on Friday, Sep. 2 thru 5. If you park at MPC, there will be a free shuttle to the Fairgrounds courtesy of MST. The shuttle departs every 10 minutes.

The fair hours from Thursday thru Sunday will be noon through 11 p.m. The fair will be open on Labor Day from noon to 10 p.m.

There is also a clear bag policy during this weekend's county fair. For more information on events, click here.

Thursday, Sep. 1

It is Military Appreciation and Veterans Appreciation Day. Active duty military officers and veterans are free to enter the fair. It will also be Senior Day at the Fair.

The headlining music act will be country music star, Joe Nichols. His concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Payton Stage.

The Country Store Farmers Market will be inside the Ag Building, which includes wine tasting from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. The Farmers Market will be open during the fair.

Friday, Sep. 2

Bring your kids because kids who are 12 and under will get into the fair for free.

There will be a George Strait tribute happening at the Payton Stage. The tribute concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

There will be live bullfighting taking place at 6:00 p.m. That will take place in the Pattee Arena.

Admission for the bullfighting event is $12 for adults & $5 for children 12 and under, and $5 for military and veterans.

Saturday, Sep. 3

It is Natividad Water Awareness Day. The main musical act will be Journey Revisited tribute band. Their concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Payton Stage.

The Flying U Radio takes place at the Pantee Arena. Admission is the same for the rodeo events.

Sunday, Sep. 4

Fiesta Day takes place on Sunday. The Rodeo will have Fiesta del Charro with showtimes at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

There will be plenty of music throughout the afternoon. 831 All-Star Band will perform at 7:30 at the Payton Stage.

One of the great events that take place is Alaskan Racing Pigs. The races will run on Sunday and Monday. The times will be 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 5

There will be a 4-for-4 event on Labor Day. The fair asks that people bring four non-perishable

food items before 4 p.m. and get FREE admission.

Samz School of Rock will be performing at 2:30 p.m. at the Payton Stage. Tina Marie, a hypnotist, will perform twice at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There will be a Woodcarving Auction at 4 p.m. on the general grounds.