Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:14 PM

First Del Monte Shopping Center Wine Walk to benefit children in need

Freepik.com

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Monte Shopping Center is hosting its first Summer Wine Walk this Wednesday to benefit the local nonprofit Kinship Center.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., eight local wineries and a brewery will be at the shopping center, paired with a shopping center restaurant. They will be placed in front of stores throughout the mall.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy the festivities with live music, and a raffle also being featured.

Tickets can be bought at the door or ahead of time here.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds benefit local nonprofit Kinship Center, which provides foster care, children’s mental health, and relative caregiver support services to Central Coast communities. 

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content