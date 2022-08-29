First Del Monte Shopping Center Wine Walk to benefit children in need

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Monte Shopping Center is hosting its first Summer Wine Walk this Wednesday to benefit the local nonprofit Kinship Center.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., eight local wineries and a brewery will be at the shopping center, paired with a shopping center restaurant. They will be placed in front of stores throughout the mall.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy the festivities with live music, and a raffle also being featured.

Tickets can be bought at the door or ahead of time here.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds benefit local nonprofit Kinship Center, which provides foster care, children’s mental health, and relative caregiver support services to Central Coast communities.