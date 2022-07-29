Skip to Content
Vegetation fire burning off Highway 101 and Nestles Road in Soledad

Soledad, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE July 29, 2022, at 12:39 p.m. - Mulitple Fire Agencies responded this morning to a fire burning near Soledad.

You can see the amount of black smoke that poured out of the fire just as it began. Greenfield Fire responded as well and says it was an outbuilding that caught fire and some vegetation.

Although they had some access issues, they were able to contain it to just over an acre. No injuries were reported.

ORGINAL STORY

The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they are headed to a small vegetation fire in Soledad off Highway 101 and Nestles Road.

You can see black smoke from the AlertWildfire cameras. Cal Fire is the leading agency in this incident.

