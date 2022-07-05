Monterey tattoo studio owner convicted and sentenced for sexually assaulting two women

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The owner of Gold Coast Tattoo Studio was convicted on two counts of assault on Friday, according to the Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Justin Dewayne Foss, 43, was found guilty of two counts of assault on two women, said Pacinoni. He was sentenced to serve 100 days in jail, one year of probation, and no contact with his victims.

The first incident occurred on Jan 24, 2020, after Foss tattooed the right arm of Jane Doe 1. Foss was drinking before, during, and after tattooing the woman, and his behavior continued to sour.

Foss tried to unclasp the victim's bra while he asked her to remove certain clothing items while she was getting tattooed. Pacioni said Foss kept acting inappropriately throughout their encounter.

The second incident occurred on Jan 12., 2021, and he abused alcohol while tattooing Jane Doe 2. Foss made sexual remarks toward his victim and tried to get her to stay the night with him, said Pacioni.

He made a sexual advance toward her, and she tried leaving. Foss grabbed her and forced her to kiss him, said Pacioni.