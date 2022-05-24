Teen in Soledad dies after taking counterfeit pill

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Police in Soledad have confirmed the death of a Senior at Pinnacles High School in Soledad.

Sebastian passed about on Saturday after a narcotic overdose. The 18-year-old took a counterfeit pill that he did not know would end his life. The pills he had tested positive for fentanyl.

His death is no being investigated as a homicide by The South Monterey County Task Force.

"We need to start looking at this as a health crisis. Since 2019 we've seen that there's been an increase in fentanyl use among our youth and a lot of the data shows that it's 30 and under. These are our young men and women that are dying because of this epidemic so we really need to start looking at it in a different len, " said Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez. "We really need to look at it as a health crisis - how do we address it? How do we provide the resources to the families and to our youth.

Sebastian's family on a GoFundMe account:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sebastians-funeral-and-memorial?qid=6a7ce27ab0c471949e18c2b485609d0e