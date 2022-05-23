Soledad high school student fentanyl death being investigated as homicide

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said that they are investigating the overdose death of a high school student over the weekend as a homicide case.

An 18-year-old set to graduate in June had boughten counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. They killed the student quickly due to an "immediate medical reaction," said police. There was also serval more counterfeit pills on the scene laced with fentanyl.

The South Monterey County Task Force is investigating the young adult's death. The task force consists of the Soledad Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Anyone with information on the narcotics sales in Soledad and Greenfield can contact the South Monterey County Task Force at (831) 223-5139.