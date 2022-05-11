Santa Cruz Starbucks becomes first in California to unionize, second location also votes to unionize

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Starbucks location in Santa Cruz becomes the first store in California to vote to unionize.

The location on Mission and Dufour Street became the second unionized Starbucks location in the country. Only one person voted against unionizing.

The location needed a 2/3 majority to pass and did so by voting to unionize by a vote of 14-1.

A second location in Santa Cruz on Ocean and Water Street passed unitization by a vote of 13-1.

A Starbucks spokesperson gave KION the following statement:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”