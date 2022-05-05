Teen and gang member arrested in two separate Watsonville incidents

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team said it took guns and drugs in two unrelated arrests in Watsonville.

The most recent one occurred on the 200 block of Main Sreet during a traffic stop. Police said they arrested a 17-year-old with an unserialized and loaded semiautomatic gun with a 31-round magazine.

Evidence for teen Watsonville gun arrest.

The juvenile was arrested with gun charges.

The day before this arrest the Anti-Crime Team served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Maple Avenue. Juan Hernandez, a 35-year-old known gang member and convicted felon, was arrested after being found with cocaine and three guns, said police.

One of the guns was loaded and could easily be grabbed by a kid living in the home. Hernandez was out on bail for an unrelated firearm charge, according to police.

Hernandez was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of cocaine and child endangerment.