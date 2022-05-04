Salinas Valley State Prison investigating homicide of inmate

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Salinas Valley State Prison says it is investigating the homicide of an inmate that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said a little after 6 p.m. SVSP officers went to check on an inmate Edgar Delgado after he was attacked by another inmate with a "manufactured weapon." Officers used chemical agents to stop the incident.

The staff took Delgado for medical care and tried performing life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m, according to CDCR.

Delgado, 39, was serving life with the possibility of parole for two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer or firefighter with the use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, according to police.

The jail said he was sent to SVSP from Los Angeles County in April of 2008.

A suspect has been identified but their name is being withheld while the investigation is ongoing by CDCR. The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office and the SVSP Investigative Services Unit are investigating the incident, said CDCR.