SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Landlords in Santa Cruz with a unit to lease are encouraged to sign up for a recruitment event being held on April 21.

The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and will teach landlords how to receive guaranteed on-time payments and up to a $2,000 bonus for renting to a formerly homeless person.

To RSVP email SantaCruzLL@abodeservices.org