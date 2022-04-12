UC Santa Cruz Police looking for resident hall break-in suspect

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- UC Santa Cruz Police said they are looking for a man who snuck into a residence hall while occupants were sleeping early Monday.

Between 3 and 4 a.m., a man entered College Ten and ran away once people woke up, according to police.

He was described as a white man in his early 20s, around 5-foot-7 with a thin build.

He had dark brown straights hair, shoulder-length, mullet that was possibly shaved on both sides.

Campus police added he was wearing a neon-green or yellow short-sleeved athletic shirt with black stripes and athletic shorts.

Police said he was seen leaving on foot while wearing a black surgical-style face mask.

No one was injured and there were no signs of forced entry.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call campus dispatch at 831-459-2231.