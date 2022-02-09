Greenfield mourns loss of popular pizza shop after fire

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A devastating fire burned down a popular pizza restaurant in Greenfield.

Early Wednesday morning, California Gourmet Pizza went up in flames. Local firefighters were able to save what they could but the fire left major damages. A total loss for the community.

"I was crying on my way, just praying nothing happened," the manager at California Gourmet Pizza, Lorena Ramirez said. Ramirez and her five kids all worked at the pizza shop.

"We would come in here and it would feel like home," Ramirez daughter, Celine Leon said who had been going to Gourmet Pizza since she was 6 months old. She started working there to help pay for college. She said it was a second home to her mom and daughter.

