‘Iconic’ Greenfield pizzeria lost in fire

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) -- An iconic pizzeria in Greenfield is considered a total loss after a fire tore through the building early Wednesday morning.

Greenfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a commercial structure fire at California Gourmet Pizza on the 500 block of Walnut Avenue just after midnight.

Authorities say when emergency personnel arrived, the entire structure was engulfed in flames.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the fire.

Greenfield Police and Fire Department along with Salinas Fire tackling the early morning pizzeria fire. Photos courtesy of Greenfield Fire Department.

Fire agencies as far as Salinas responded and helped put out the fire.

Authorities say the building suffered major structural damage.

This incident is being investigated and a cause is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Doglietto at 831-774-3526 or Sergeant Mattke at 831-233-1302.

