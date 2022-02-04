Are people noticing the chilly nights on the Central Coast?

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Longer nights and cooler temperatures… The winter season might not bring the Central Coast regular snowstorms, but that doesn’t stop jack frost from making an occasional visit, and some people have noticed.

"I think it’s been cold all winter,” said Michelle Peterson from Campbell.

The lows haven’t been record-breaking, though temperatures have been about 5 degrees below average the last few nights.

“I had frost on my window a couple of days ago, so that’s the first time I almost got my ice scraper,” mentioned Ryan Olson a Salinas resident.

Whether it feels how or cold, all depends on who ask. That’s because temperature isn’t just a measure of energy, it's sensible, and varies between a person's comfort.

"It’s been brisk but nothing to ice just yet," continued Olson.

Relative humidity and wind, are also key factors on what the temperature actually is, versus how it feels. The climate you’re body most familiar with, also plays a role. Like a wet versus a dry cold.

“It’s a different cold to me here, back home we're in the 20s but here yeah its different,” said Kathy Kirby who was visiting from Utah.

Regardless, keeping warm during the colder nights is putting a dent in some people’s pockets.

"I’ve been turning on my heat a lot more. My utility bill has been a lot higher as well, like way high,” Peterson said.

“The utility bill is over $400 a month right now, my wife likes it warm and we are paying for it for sure,” added Olson.

No two locations are the same, especially on the Central Coast. This time of year coastal low averages are in the mid 40s, while inland low averages are in the mid to upper 30s. For some valley locations its not surprising to see temperatures dip into the 20s.