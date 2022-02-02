Monterey Bay FC announce new signings for inaugural season

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) The Monterey Bay F.C. has announced two signings ahead of its inaugural USL Championship season.

Christian Volesky, age 29, (forward) and Seku Conneh, age 26, (center) will be joining the club for the 2022 campaign.

Volesky has scored 45 goals and 10 assists in 156 regular-season games in the USL over seven seasons.

Volesky was selected 32nd overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers FC.

“I’m pleased to join a new and exciting organization like Monterey Bay F.C. Union,” said Volesky. “I’ve known coach Yallop since turning pro in 2015 and I look forward to working with him. I know he will build a strong team and I can’t wait to meet the supporters and get started.”

Conneh was born in Liberia and joins the club after spending the 2021 season with Icelandic club íBV.

I"m very excited to be joining Monterey Bay F.C. for the 2022 season. This is a club with great ambition, and I cannot wait to get started,” shared Conneh. "I'm also very excited to be working with Frank again. He is a great coach, and I am sure he will lead us to achieve some great things this season. I can't wait to see the fans in Cardinale Stadium chanting our names.”

Volesky and Conneh join Santa Cruz native Walmer Martinez, forward Chase Boone and 2020 USL Goalkeeper of the Year Dallas Jaye as free agent signings made by the club for their inaugural 2022 season.