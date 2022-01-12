Monterey Bay FC releases 2022 game schedule for their first year in the USL Championship
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The USL Championship released Monterey Bay FC's 2022 season schedule which included 17 home games in the newly-renovated, Cardinale Stadium.
Their season kicks-off on March 12 against, Head Coach Frank Yallop's former clubs, Phoenix Rising.
"That game will be a big test for our club. Playing seven games away in a row, to start our inaugural season, is not going to be easy," said Yallop. "But I’m really looking forward to working with my players and seeing the results we can achieve in each of those games."
Last month, the local soccer team announced their first player for the team, Santa Cruz native Walmer Martinez. Their first home game is scheduled for May 7 against the Las Vegas Lights FC.
The season schedule is available below or here.
|Date
|Team
|March 12
|Phoenix Rising FC
|March 19
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|March 26
|Oakland Roots SC
|April 2
|Sacramento Republic FC
|April 9
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|April 16
|LA Galaxy II
|April 30
|San Antonio FC
|May 7
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|May 14
|Rio Grande Valley FC
|May 21
|Louisville City FC
|May 28
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|June 4
|Oakland Roots SC
|June 11
|San Antonio FC
|June 15
|LA Galaxy II
|June 25
|Sacramento Republic FC
|July 2
|New Mexico United
|July 9
|Orange County SC
|July 16
|Detroit City FC
|July 23
|New York Red Bulls II
|July 30
|Loudoun United FC
|Aug. 6
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|Aug. 10
|San Diego Loyal SC
|Aug. 13
|Sacramento Republic FC
|Aug. 20
|New Mexico United
|Aug. 27
|LA Galaxy II
|Sept. 3
|San Diego Loyal SC
|Sept. 7
|Orange County SC
|Sept. 10
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|Sept. 17
|Indy Eleven
|Sept. 21
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Sept. 24
|Miami FC
|Oct. 1
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|Oct. 8
|FC Tulsa
|Oct. 15
|Rio Grande Valley FC
