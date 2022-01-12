Monterey Bay FC releases 2022 game schedule for their first year in the USL Championship

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The USL Championship released Monterey Bay FC's 2022 season schedule which included 17 home games in the newly-renovated, Cardinale Stadium.

Their season kicks-off on March 12 against, Head Coach Frank Yallop's former clubs, Phoenix Rising.

READ MORE: Monterey Bay FC announces first home-opener of inaugural season

"That game will be a big test for our club. Playing seven games away in a row, to start our inaugural season, is not going to be easy," said Yallop. "But I’m really looking forward to working with my players and seeing the results we can achieve in each of those games."

READ MORE: Monterey Bay FC signs Santa Cruz native as first-ever player for team’s inaugural season

Last month, the local soccer team announced their first player for the team, Santa Cruz native Walmer Martinez. Their first home game is scheduled for May 7 against the Las Vegas Lights FC.

The season schedule is available below or here.