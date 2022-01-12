Skip to Content
Monterey Bay FC releases 2022 game schedule for their first year in the USL Championship

Monterey Bay FC

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The USL Championship released Monterey Bay FC's 2022 season schedule which included 17 home games in the newly-renovated, Cardinale Stadium.

Their season kicks-off on March 12 against, Head Coach Frank Yallop's former clubs, Phoenix Rising.

"That game will be a big test for our club. Playing seven games away in a row, to start our inaugural season, is not going to be easy," said Yallop. "But I’m really looking forward to working with my players and seeing the results we can achieve in each of those games."

Last month, the local soccer team announced their first player for the team, Santa Cruz native Walmer Martinez. Their first home game is scheduled for May 7 against the Las Vegas Lights FC.

The season schedule is available below or here.

DateTeam
March 12Phoenix Rising FC
March 19Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
March 26Oakland Roots SC
April 2Sacramento Republic FC
April 9El Paso Locomotive FC
April 16LA Galaxy II
April 30San Antonio FC
May 7Las Vegas Lights FC
May 14Rio Grande Valley FC
May 21Louisville City FC
May 28Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
June 4Oakland Roots SC
June 11San Antonio FC
June 15 LA Galaxy II
June 25Sacramento Republic FC
July 2New Mexico United
July 9Orange County SC
July 16Detroit City FC
July 23 New York Red Bulls II
July 30Loudoun United FC
Aug. 6El Paso Locomotive FC
Aug. 10San Diego Loyal SC
Aug. 13Sacramento Republic FC
Aug. 20New Mexico United
Aug. 27LA Galaxy II
Sept. 3San Diego Loyal SC
Sept. 7Orange County SC
Sept. 10 Las Vegas Lights FC
Sept. 17Indy Eleven
Sept. 21Phoenix Rising FC
Sept. 24Miami FC
Oct. 1Tampa Bay Rowdies
Oct. 8FC Tulsa
Oct. 15Rio Grande Valley FC
