Monterey Bay FC announces first home-opener of inaugural season

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The USL Championship has announced its opening weekend schedule, including some of the home openers for teams like Monterey Bay FC.

The actual season opens March 12, with Monterey Bay FC starting out their inaugural season on the road against Phoenix Rising FC.

Monterey Bay FC's first home game is scheduled for May 7, 2022 when they take on the Las Vegas Lights at the renovated Cardinale Stadium on the campus of CSUMB.

A full schedule is expected to be announced on January 12. The season concludes on the weekend of October 14-16 ahead of the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs.

It was late December 2021 when Monterey Bay FC signed its first player, El Salvador national team member and Santa Cruz native Walmer Martinez.

Additional roster members have yet to be announced.